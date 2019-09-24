Licenses of 13 medical outlets suspended

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Drug and Food Control Organisation on Monday suspended the licenses of thirteen Retail/Whole Sale Medical Outlets for violation of certain norms.

As per the official handout, the move was in continuation to its efforts to exterminate misuse of certain pharmaceutical formulations comprising habit forming ingredients and some abortifacient drugs.

“A special drive was carried out in Jammu City, Bari Brahmana and rural belts of R. S Pura under the supervision of Licensing Authority (s) where under surprise inspections of Retail/Whole Sale Medical Outlets were conducted so as to ensure that Conditions of Licenses are being followed by the License Holders” the handout stated.

The erring establishments, five in Jammu City, three at Bari Brahmana and five at R.S Pura were disallowed under Section 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot for committing breaches of the provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 & rules there-under and thereafter their licenses were suspended.

Statutory Drug samples of more than twenty drug formulations viz Antibiotics, PPI, Steroid; NSAIDs etc were drawn to check the identity, strength and purity of these drugs. These samples have been referred to State Drug Testing Laboratories for framing legal opinion to ascertain their quality parameters.

Moreover, stock of drugs worth Rs 50,000 was also confiscated by Drug Control Officers which were found to be contravening the provisions of the Act and investigation in the matter has been initiated.