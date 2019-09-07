License of four chemists suspended

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: The licenses of four chemists of Kathua district were suspended for violation of provision of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

As per, Food and Drug Control Organisation, a team of officers comprising Assistant Drug Controller, Kathua along with Naib Tehsildar Billawar and Drug Control Officer Tehsil Billawar inspected several shops at Billawar and adjacent areas.

All the chemists were directed to maintain sale and purchase record of all prescription drugs and maintain the conditions of the licenses. They were further directed to conduct the sale of schedule-H and H1 drugs against the prescription of RMP only.

Around 14 drug samples of lesser known companies were lifted for test/analysis, while 4 retail drug dealers were found violating the provision of the Act and their licenses were suspended under Section 22(d) of the said Act.