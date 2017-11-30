Licence of drivers caught using mobile phones to be suspended

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s traffic authorities have decided to suspend driving licence for three months of those caught using mobile phones behind the wheel here, an official said on Wednesday.
The move comes in the wake of several accidents being reported in the city due to the use of mobile phones while driving.
“The license of those found using mobile phones while driving would be suspended for at least three months or more under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, read with Rule, 21 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rule, 1989,” Senior Superintendent of Traffic (City) Tahir Saleem Khan said.
