LIC launches new term plan ‘Jeevan Amar’

JAMMU: LIC Chairman, M.R Kumar on Tuesday launched LIC new Term Insurance plan ‘Jeevan Amar’.

LIC’s Jeevan Amar plan is a non-linked, without profit, pure protection plan, available for sale offline. The plan offers the flexibility to choose from two death benefit options viz: Level Sum Assured and increasing Sum Assured.

The plan is available for ages 18 years (last birthday) to 65 years (last birthday) with the maximum age at maturity at 80 years (last birthday). The plan offers a wide range of policy terms starting from 10 years to a maximum of 40 years.

Under this plan, there are two categories of premium rates viz (1) Non-Smoker rates and (2) Smoker rates. The Proposer/Life to be assured has an option to choose between Non-Smoker and Smoker category. Also lower premium rates will be available for female proposers. For eg: Yearly Premium for Non-smoker male proposer of age 30 years opting for coverage of 20 years for 1 Crore Sum Assured will be Rs. 10,800 and for a female proposer it will be Rs 9,440 (GST is extra). The minimum Sum Assured under the plan is 25 lacs with no maximum limit. The policyholder has the option to choose from Single, Regular and Limited Premium payment option. The plan also offers the flexibility to choose death benefit payment either as a lump sum payment or in installments. The option to choose death benefit can be exercised by the Life Assured during his/her life time; for full or part of Death Benefits payable under the policy. LIC’s Jeevan Amar also offers optional additional cover through Accident Benefit Rider.

LIC’s Jeevan Amar, being a pure protection plan, offers life cover to the policyholder at a very affordable price and ensures financial support for the family in case of unfortunate death of the policyholder during the policy term. The plan offers tax benefits as per prevailing Tax laws.