LIC felicitates top performers of J&K Grameen Bank

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Financial Inclusion and Insurance Department (FIID) of J&K Grameen Bank (JKGB) under the chairmanship of Janak Raj Angural, in collaboration with LIC, felicitated its Branch Heads for their outstanding performance during FY 2017-18.

During the event Chairman Janak Raj Angural congratulated the team of LIC and qualified Branch Heads; Dhanwant Singh of Branch Office Chatha, Parbodh Chander of Branch Office Shakti Nagar and Sahil Sharma of Branch Office Narwal. Further, he appealed to the LIC team to ensure availability of their products to each and every branch of the bank at reasonable premium that the customers from the lower and rural strata of the society can also afford them. He further expressed his zero tolerance towards any kind of mis-selling to the clients.

General Manager, J&K Grameen Bank, Romesh Vaid said that tie-up with LIC has enabled our bank to offer many lucrative Life Insurance products to our esteemed clientele.

Vipan Gupta, HoD (FIID, JKGB) assured the management that the stipulated targets will be achieved by the bank well in time and best of customer services will be provided without any mis-selling. He extended his best wishes to the bank officials and team LIC for a better business future.

LIC representatives thanked the management for choosing LIC as their insurance partner and giving opportunity to avail their cost effective products to the widely penetrated customer base of the bank. He further added that the best performing Branch Managers will be identified and felicitated accordingly in future too.