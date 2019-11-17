LIC extends Special Revival Campaign upto Nov 30

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: LIC had launched a Special Revival Campaign for its policyholders to help them revive their lapsed policies wherein special benefits and rebate on interest is being allowed. The campaign was great success and surpassed expectations.

In view of the good response, LIC has now announced extension of this campaign upto November 30, 2019, so as to benefit maximum of its customers with lapsed policies.

This extension of campaign is a golden opportunity specially to those policyholders who have bought polices after December 31, 2013 and would now like to revive their lapsed policies. Earlier they could revive their lapsed policies only up to a period of two years from first unpaid premium. LIC is now granting extension of this revival period upto 5 years for non linked policies and up to 3 years for linked polices. This is a unique chance for such policyholders to revive their lapsed LIC policies at concessional rates.