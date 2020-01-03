LIC employees hold protest, highlight issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: LIC employees under the banner of Northern Zone Insurance Employees’ Association held demonstrations outside LIC Office at Rail Head Complex Jammu, in preparation of one-day nationwide strike on January 8 against the anti-worker and anti-people policies of the NDA Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Gupta, Divisional Secretary NZIEA Srinagar Division demanded early settlement of wage revision of LIC employees which is due from January 1, 2017. He strongly demanded scrapping of Defined Contribution Pension Scheme which has snatched the social security for the retired employees and placed the demand for pension updation and increase in the rate of family pension and expanding the defined benefit scheme of pension to all the employees.

“This strike is aimed at saving the economy and the people from the ruinous policies of the Central Government. The economy is in a severe crisis. Nominal GDP Growth is at a 15-year low. Unemployment is at a 45-year high. Household consumption is at a four-decade low. Retail inflation is at a 40-month high of 5.5%, mainly because of a sharp increase in food prices. Investments have dried up in spite of the fact that the benchmark interest rates have been cut five times so far this year,” he said.

Gupta appealed to the LIC employees to participate in the upcoming January 8 strike call and make it a success.

Others who joined the protest included Romesh Chand, Joint Secretary, Raj Kumar Sharma, Neelam Sharma, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Raj Kumar, Nanak Chand, Kishore Lal, Shiban Raina.