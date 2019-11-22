Library Week celebrated at GD Goenka

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: GD Goenka Public School, Jammu celebrated Library week. Different activities were conducted in the school. For classes 9th to 12th Inspirational Videos (Biography of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Ritesh Agarwal, interview of an IAS Topper, Success mantras for exams), for class 8th (Poster making competition on the theme-“Paint a Story”); and for class 7th (Mono act like any book/favourite character) and for class 6th (Book mark activity) were conducted.

The Principal of the School, Rajesh Rathore along with the coordinators witnessed the programme and lauded the efforts made by the librarians and further enunciated that such kind of programmes, if organised regularly, hone the reading and comprehending skills of the students.