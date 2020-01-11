LG to declare open MA Stadium on Jan 15

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: After missing the deadline twice, the upgraded exclusive cricket facility of Moulana Azad (MA) Stadium shall be formally declared open by the Lt. Governor Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu on January 15.

Efforts are being made by the National Project Construction Corporation of India (NPCC) to set the things in place before the inaugural of the mega project.

However, the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA), which has processed an agreement with the caretaker of the facility, J&K Sports Council to use the modern cricket stadium and also take care of it, has already made an entry into the stadium.

Amidst tight security in view of the Republic Day function at MA Stadium, women cricketers were busy taking part in selection trials conducted by the JKCA.

“The MA Stadium will be formally inaugurated by the Lt. Governor on January 15 at 11:00 AM. Since the construction work at the stadium is near completion, it was decided at the higher level to declare the facility open as soon as possible,” informed Secretary J&K Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javaid Choudhary.