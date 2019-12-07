LG seeks transfer of land for accommodation of Kashmiri migrant employees by Dec 15

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday reviewed the functioning of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction department in a meeting here at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on relief and rehabilitation benefits extended to the Kashmiri Migrants, Displaced Persons of 1947, 1965 and 1971 and West Pakistan Refugees.

On Transit accommodation of Kashmiri Migrants employees, the Lt. Governor directed the officers to hand over the identified land for the same by December 15, and identify the remaining land for the accommodation within a month’s time. He further instructed the recruiting agencies to complete the pending recruitment for all posts notified for Kashmiri Migrants by January, 31.

The Lt. Governor directed for the early clearance of all pending relief cases of Displaced Persons and completion and submission of all eligible cases by ending January. He also directed the concerned officers to examine the issues with regard to the relief to West Pakistan Refugees and address them on priority.

While reviewing the present status of construction of border bunkers, the Lt. Governor observed that all requisite measures should be taken for expediting the work on construction of border bunkers for providing the necessary shelter to the border dwellers during the shelling. He further directed the officers to examine the proposal of construction of new bunkers.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home Department; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the LG; Pandurang K. Pole, Secretary, Department of Food , Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; M Raju, Managing Director, J&K Project Construction Corporation; Simrandeep Singh, Special Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction; T K Bhat, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the functioning of Higher Education department in a meeting here at the Civil Secretariat and called for framing of comprehensive Recruitment Policy to rationalize the recruitment process.

Among others, Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to LG ; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education ; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary, Higher Education and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The Lt. Governor observed that it is important to have a comprehensive recruitment policy and asked the officers to frame the same to streamline the functioning of the department.

He was briefed about the functioning of higher educational institutions in terms of enrolment, status of infrastructure, staff strength, various centrally sponsored schemes, besides several other important issues.

The Lt. Governor directed the officers to resolve all seniority and recruitment issues in the Higher Education department at the earliest to remove all the bottlenecks. He further directed them to submit proposal for funding of newly sanctioned colleges, including professional colleges.

The Lt. Governor further asked the officers to identify all the important issues in the education sector and redress the same for the smooth functioning of the department.

The chair was informed that J&K has a high ratio of girl students with 52 per cent girls enrolment recorded in Higher Education. Under Gender Equity initiatives, 14 girls hostels, 32 additional canteen and 22 Toilet blocks have been built under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shikha Abhiyan (RUSA) and intranet facility has been extended to 70 colleges across J&K.

On milestones and achievements in Higher Education, the meeting was informed that the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in J&K is 30.9 against 26.3 at the National Level. 42 colleges have NAAC accreditation and four more colleges are in the process. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, University of Kashmir and University of Jammu are amongst the top 100 Universities in the country in National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF ranking).