LG seeks strict enforcement of traffic regulations, removal of road encroachments

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of Road Safety Initiatives across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting with the top functionaries of Transport Department and Traffic Police here at the Civil Secretariat.

Lt Governor emphasized on the strict enforcement of traffic regulations and awareness regarding road safety which is essential for preventing road accidents. Taking a brief review of the factors responsible for road accidents, the Lt Governor asked the officers to identify the causes of accidents and take effective corrective measures with regard to the black spots.

He directed the officers to prepare DPRs for establishing Trauma Centres on Highways and also in border areas with frequent ceasefire violations. He directed the officers to roll out an effective action plan for successful implementation of all road safety measures including interceptors, installation of GPS in patrol vehicles and equipping the Traffic Police with speed guns and other such advanced devices for proper traffic management. He further directed them to increase highway patrolling, install CCTVs in the areas witnessing increased violations of traffic norms and prepare a database of places requiring underpasses, service roads, etc.

He also directed for installation of traffic signage on all roads across J&K, especially the roads vulnerable to accidents.

The Lt Governor reviewed the steps being taken in conducting the health check-ups of all the drivers and sought a report on the unfit drivers. He further directed the officers to furnish a report of the driving institutes and put a third party audit check on the certifications by such institutes.

Stressing on removing encroachments and fixing responsibilities, the Lt Governor asked the Municipal Corporations and Development Authorities to intensify anti-encroachment drives and asked the officers to mobilize Mohalla committees and locals for removing encroachments, besides designating spaces for hawkers. He also laid special focus on removing encroachments from bus-stands and railway stations.

Regarding parking spaces, the Lt Governor asked the concerned officers to identify and notify parking spaces and prepare DPRs for multilevel parkings to address the problem.

The Lt Governor further stressed on sensitizing the general public through print and electronic media regarding the road safety measures and regulations, with active involvement of all stakeholders especially the youth and students, which can help in improving the traffic management system of J&K. He also called for inclusion of a chapter on Road Safety and Traffic Sense in the School academic curriculum and utilization of trained NCC and NSS cadets in traffic management.

The Lt Governor asked the officers to plug all unauthorized cuts along the road dividers on the National Highways. He asked the Civil Administration and National Highway Authority in re-iteration that no such unauthorized cuts would be allowed, and further asked them to educate the general public about punitive action against those found responsible for any such act.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the compliance of directions passed in the previous meeting regarding road safety.

The meeting was attended by Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department; Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Transport Department; Owais Ahmed, MD, RTC; Pradeep Kumar, Transport Commissioner, J&K; IGP Traffic, T Namgyal; Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary, Higher Education; Prof. Veena Pandita, Chairperson, JKBOSE; representatives of Road Safety Council, NHAI, NHIDCL, IIT Jammu and other officials of the concerned departments.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo informed the chair that during the last two years, around 10,000 people were trained as first responders in accident cases and more than 6000 health workers were being trained to supplement the support system.

The chair was also briefed on recent road safety initiatives; awareness programmes; action taken against violators; various initiatives by Health Department ,Transport Department, Housing and Urban Development Department towards Road Safety; Road Accident Victim Fund; Intelligent Transport System, etc.