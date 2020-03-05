LG reviews roadmap for expansion of Dairy Sector

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting to discuss the roadmap for doubling the milk production within next four years.

The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt. Governor; Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairy, Government of India; B.V.R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, J&K; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary to Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department; Mihir Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, C&DD, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India; Abdul Majid Bhat, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Cooperative Department; Rajesh Kumar Chhibber, Chairman J&K Bank; R.S Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF, Anand, Gujrat; Director, Animal Husbandry, Jammu; Director Animal Husbandry, Kashmir; Mission Director, Dairy development Mission; besides senior officers from National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), NABARD & Animal Husbandry Department.

In the meeting, it was informed that J&K produces 70 lakh Litres milk daily out of which, about 2.5 lakh Litres milk is processed by cooperatives and private companies. Further, 177.66 Thousand Metric Tons milk and milk products worth Rs 962.92 crore are imported annually.

The department has achieved 29% Artificial Insemination and targets to achieve 70% in the next two years and is aiming to promote dairy farming as a commercial activity with a focus to generate huge employment.

Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairy, Government of India briefed the meeting that 100 % central assistance is being provided to the farmers at door steps by Government of India for Artificial Insemination (AI) Programme and there is a target of vaccinating 53 crore animals twice in a year. He further informed that the Government of India is working on a three pronged strategy to double the milk production and Dairy farmers’ income by ensuring disease free animals, breed improvement, and input cost reduction.

The Lt. Governor directed the concerned officers to prepare a comprehensive database for covering all the cattle under vaccination and improve the AI percentage to ensure increase in the number of high quality Cross Bred animals, asserting that dairy Development Sector has very high potential and can have massive contribution in the socio-economic transformation of farming community, especially the marginalized, and even land less people. He urged them to adopt pro-active approach for achieving the targets and derive maximum benefits of the Government of India schemes.