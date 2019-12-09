LG reviews functioning of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), on Monday reviewed functioning of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board in a meeting here.

Bipul Pathak, CEO, SASB, Anup Kumar Soni, Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officers, General Manager, Works, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer and officers of the Shrine Board attended the meeting.

Reviewing the Action Plan drawn up for the conduct of Yatra 2020, the Lt. Governor directed the officers to ensure that all the arrangements be completed as per the envisaged timelines for facilitating the pilgrims. The Lt. Governor asked the CEO to urgently review and ensure time bound action on all the Yatra related arrangements which are to be made at the UT, Divisional and District levels, the Telecom and India Meteorology Department and various other agencies.

The Lt. Governor further directed the officers to ensure good quality tented accommodations, focus on improved sanitation and cleanliness around the holy cave area and also asked them to take all food safety measures to ensure that the food provided by the langer organizations is as per the required standards.

The CEO informed the Lt. Governor that process for making arrangements for the annual Yatra for 2020 have been initiated and in this regard, meetings with various Government departments and agencies are being held regularly so that necessary arrangements are put in place well in time before the commencement of Annual Yatra.

He informed the chair that only registered Yatris are allowed to undertake the pilgrimage for which registration arrangements through designated bank branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and YES Bank have been finalized in a meeting with Bank representatives. Further, online registration shall also be available for the pilgrims.

Besides, India Security Press, Nasik has been requested to print Yatra Permit Forms (YPFs) with QR code as per past practice. Further, Health Secretaries of States and UTs have been requested to notify list of authorized doctors to issue Compulsory Health Certificates (CHCs) at the earliest so that pilgrims do not face any difficulty at the time of registration where they are required to submit CHC to get Yatra Permit from the designated bank branch, he added.

Additional CEO, SASB made a power point presentation and gave an overview of the various activities being carried out by the Board.