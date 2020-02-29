LG reviews functioning of Industries and Commerce Department

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Industries and Commerce Department here.

The meeting was attended by BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance; Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department; Ishtiaq Hussain Drabu, Managing Director, J&K Cements Limited and other senior officers.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought a detailed report on the structure and functioning of the department and stressed on taking comprehensive measures to make the industrial sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir more vibrant and growth oriented.

The Lt Governor was given a briefing on current financial status, organizational setup, besides key responsibilities, objectives and functioning of Industries and Commerce department.

The Lt Governor observed that the Industrial sector is a key for the economic development of any region and emphasized on the need to evolve a synergy between various departmental initiatives so as to develop a conducive environment for the development of industrial sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor also enquired about the functioning of the J&K Cements Limited and directed for streamlining its working and taking appropriate steps to resolve all the bottlenecks to make it a vibrant and self-reliant organization.

During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was also held on the upcoming Industrial Policy and preparations for the Global Investors’ Summit.

Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi gave a power point presentation on the overview of the working of Industries and Commerce Department.