LG orders constitution of empowered panels for J&K Global Investors’ Summit

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements underway for the proposed J&K Global Investors Summit to attract investment in J&K.

Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta; Financial Commissioner, Finance; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Navin Choudhary, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Baseer Ahmad Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir (through video conferencing); Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Ravinder Kumar, MD J&K SIDCO; Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries and Commerce Jammu along with other senior officers and representatives of various Summit partners participated in the meeting.

The Lt. Governor directed for the constitution of Committees including a High Power Committee to be headed by Chief Secretary and entrusted specific responsibilities on them for successful conduct of the Summit.

The Lt. Governor further directed for identifying potential investors and suggested for holding pre-meetings with them for highlighting the growth potential of the identified sectors in J&K. He instructed both the Divisional Commissioners to identify and categorize the land for establishing different industrial estates as a follow up of the summit.

The Lt. Governor asked the partners of the Summit to coordinate with different agencies and plan their activities in such a way that the potential investment sectors of J&K could be positively highlighted.

Representatives of various partners of the Summit including National Partner-Confederation of Indian Industries (CII); Knowledge Partner – Ernst and Young; Media Partner- Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) and Event Partner-Expo Events gave a detailed presentation on various activities to be held as a preparation for J&K Global Investors’ Summit pertaining to organizing domestic and international road shows to create awareness about the Summit and the investment opportunities in J&K, organizing Curtain raiser and Press conferences, information about sector profiles and investible projects in J&K, ease of doing business reforms, media planning etc.

The meeting was informed that 14 sectors have been identified for investments including Tourism, Health and Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure and Real Estate, Energy and Power, Film Sector, IT and ITeS, Education and Skill Development etc. It was further informed that an online Logo competition has been organized by the J&K Trade Promotion Organization.