LG Murmu okays alignment construction of western foreshore road along Dal Lake

Srinagar/Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has approved the alignment construction of 3.2-km western foreshore road along the scenic Dal Lake in Srinagar, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The LG also directed the authorities concerned to come up with a proper rehabilitation plan for 4,498 families who are likely to get affected by the road construction, the spokesman said.

The alignment plan prepared by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) for the restoration, beautification and for delineating physical boundary on western front of the Dal was approved by Murmu during a meeting convened to review the functioning of LAWDA, he said.

Stressing on completion of demarcation work on the road by December 31, the Lt Governor said the project would not only serve as the physical boundary of the lake but would also be an added attraction for the tourists.

He said that various recreational spots including eating points, sitting places and small local markets under PPP mode would also be set up alongside the road which is coming up between Mamta Hotel to Saida Kadal stretch, also helping prevent further encroachments of the lake.

He said it should come up in line with the master plan with proper rehabilitation of local dwellers.

Murmu said that affected families should be ideally relocated and rehabilitated at separate Dal Dweller colonies and provided with all basic amenities.

The Lt Governor directed the officials concerned to identify three more places for the relocation of houseboats where proper bio-digester system is in place to curb pollution in the Dal Lake, the spokesman said.

Emphasizing on proper planning on solid waste and liquid waste management, the Lt Governor stressed that the officials ensure progress on STP networking system.

He asked them to speed up dredging and de-weeding work and ensure strict enforcement against the encroachments.

Issues related to compensation, siltation work, procurement of machinery, clogging of nallas were also discussed during the meeting, the spokesman said.(PTI)