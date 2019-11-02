LG meets top security brass, calls for close coordination with civil admn

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday met top security officers here and asked them to meet all security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, and ensure safety and security of people, an official spokesperson said.

During the interaction with the officers of the Army, CRPF and police at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, the L-G also stressed the importance of maintaining a sustained coordination among the security forces and the civil administration to meet the challenges in the new Union Territory.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 15 Corps, briefed the L-G about the security situation along the LoC and in the Valley, an official spokesman said.

Zulfiquar Hasan, ADG CRPF, J&K, also met Murmu at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the prevailing security scenario in J&K and the role being played by the CRPF in the internal security management.

The Lt Governor advised them to ensure safety and security of people in all possible manner.

Muneer Ahmad Khan, ADGP, Security, Law and Order, also met Murmu and briefed him about several matters relating to security and law and order.

Murmu emphasized the importance of regularly reviewing and ensuring security of all protected premises and vital installations and effectively maintaining law and order.