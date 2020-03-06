LG launches ‘Students Health Card’ in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a significant move aimed at improving the health and overall well being of over 12 lakh students enrolled in various government schools across J&K, Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday launched the Student Health Card today which is part of the government’s comprehensive school health education plan to ensure better healthcare for school children and facilitate their all round development.

These Student Health Cards shall be distributed to all the government schools for maintaining a proper health record of all enrolled students and shall contain information about the immunization record of a child.

The launch ceremony was attended by Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner Secretary, School Education; Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director, NHM J&K; Prof. Veena Pandita, Chairperson JKBOSE; Anuradha Gupta, Director School Education, Jammu; Dr. Arun Manhas, Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan/Mid Day Meal Scheme, besides, senior government officers, teachers, students and large number of people.

While addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor observed that focus on health and education is a nation building strategy. In fact, the health of our children is a reflection of our country’s future, especially, as our inspiring demographic dividend is bound to have a long lasting impact on the future social and economic development of our nation.

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar said that the initiative would certainly impact the lives of many students and government would ensure that the confidentiality of individual students is maintained during the process.

Commissioner Secretary, School Education, Hirdesh Kumar, said that the distribution of health cards and first check up would be completed by mid May.

Mission Director, Mid Day Meal Scheme Dr. Arun Manhas, said that the medical check-ups of the students will be done in collaboration with the directorate of National Health Mission (NHM) and digitization of these health cards and related record shall also be considered gradually.

The function concluded with a vote of thanks by Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Bhupinder Kumar.