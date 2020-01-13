LG Ladakh visits SKUAST-K in Leh

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Lieutenant Governor Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur visited Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) at Stakna here on Sunday.

Associate Director, Research and Extension SKUAST-K, Dr Mushtaq Wani, senior scientists and staff accorded a warm welcome to Lt. Governor at their institution.

Lt. Governor Mathur appreciated the extensive work of research, studies, training, the extension works, being carried out by the High Mountain Arid Agriculture Research Institute (HMAARI) of SKUAST-K.

Mathur stated that the research findings in seeds, manure, soil health, and other findings must reach farmers for their productive application, and increased yield thus benefiting them economically and facilitating reinforcement/revival of organic agriculture system in Ladakh. Lt. Governor was given a detailed tour of HMAARI and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) by Dr Wani and senior scientists, where he visited the various demonstration units, besides visiting the various research laboratories of the institute.

Later, Dr Wani gave a power-point presentation on various Research and Developmental activities of SKUAST-K Ladakh.