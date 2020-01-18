LG Ladakh to hoist Tricolour at Polo Ground Leh

STATE TIMES NEWS
KARGIL: The main function of Republic Day, 2020 in the Union Territory of Ladakh will be held in Leh.
According to a circular of the General Administration Department, Civil Secretariat Ladakh, the Lieutenant Governor Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur will preside over and take the salute at the main function which will be held at Polo Ground Leh.
In Kargil district the function will be held at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium Bemathang where the CEC, LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan will preside over the function and take the salute.
According to the circular all the officers/officials of the Government departments and Public Sector Undertakings stationed at Leh and Kargil district have been called upon to attend the function as a part of their official duty.
