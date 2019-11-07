LG Girish Murmu calls on Vice President

STATE TIMES NEWSNew Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu called on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Thursday. Sharing details of the meeting, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, “The Lieutenant-Governor briefed the Vice President on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Vice President advised the government to ensure effective delivery of public services.” Murmu had also met President of India, Ram Nath Kovind yesterday.
