LG for time-bound conservation, development of Dal Lake

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu called for several measures aimed at conservation and beautification of Dal lake with active involvement of local community and stakeholders, at a high level review meeting held at Srinagar on Friday.

The Lt Governor reviewed the proposals for construction of western foreshore road, strengthening of equipment and machinery, measures for conservation, beautification and rehabilitation. He called for comprehensive proposal for safeguarding livelihood of Dal dwellers and their active involvement in conservation process.

He directed the authorities for protection of boundaries of lake, completion of Sewerage Treatment Plant works by August 2020, enhancing efforts for deweeding, beautification of available land patches, re-surfacing of road on periphery of lake, improving street lighting network, providing Smart Cards to Dal Dwellers, finalization of rehabilitation plan based on the survey conducted and scientific measures for conservation of lake. He also directed for periodic reviews of progress achieved and planning required interventions accordingly.

The Lt Governor while reviewing the proposal for western foreshore road directed the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar for initiating the process for acquisition of land for road corridor and Chief Engineer PWD for simultaneous process for finalization of DPR and initiating the tendering process with aim for completion of road within stipulated time. He further directed for measures aimed at aesthetic improvement of area, green spaces, walkways, heritage markets and other amenities on the banks of lake involving local residents.

A presentation on rehabilitation plan was also made, on which the Lt Governor directed for providing best amenities including schools, medical facilities, community halls, drainage, roads and other requirements. The VC LAWDA was directed for ensuring completion of Dol-dem project latest by November 2020. He also directed for planning STPs for cluster of houseboats as a part of the project.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan discussed about a host of measures being taken and made suggestions on the improvement of cleaning process in lake.

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam asked the Housing and Urban Development Department for sustained efforts for strengthening administrative, infrastructural and legislative framework of the lakes development authority for efficient delivery of plans finalized.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Vice Chairman LAWDA, Tufail Matto; CE PWD Sami Arif and other officers.