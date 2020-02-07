LG for focused attention on dev, public outreach, economic empowerment

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday asked the District Magistrates (District Development Commissioners) of Kashmir Divisions for concerted efforts public outreach and public service

The Lt Governor was chairing a meeting of District Magistrates at SKICC Srinagar which was also attended by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan.

The Lt Governor asked the District Magistrates to pay special attention to community empowerment and called for institutional arrangements for resolving the issues and concerns of underprivileged sections. Underlying the need for resolving the local issues faced by the people, he asked the officers for making extraordinary efforts on various fronts. He called for greater emphasis not only on developmental projects but also social and economic fronts.

The Lt Governor called for active and responsible participation of local democratic institutions including Block Development Councils and Panchayats in development process. He emphasized that with empowerment of local bodies there is an added responsibility and accountability on part of grassroots institutions to strengthen the local developmental scenario and making best use of resources made available.

The District Magistrates of border districts were directed to achieve 100% coverage of all the beneficiary and welfare oriented schemes in border villages for which resources will be made available as per requirement. He also asked for construction of bunkers to cover all the households in the border villages. He directed the DMs for conducting audit of hospitals in their respective districts and projects the requirements for providing best healthcare and diagnostic facilities in rural areas.

The Lt Governor asked the District Magistrates for attending the issues related to law enforcement in the districts and submitting a monthly report on the law and order scenario in the districts.

Earlier, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam asked the District Magistrates for periodic review of rural development schemes and involvement of Panchayati Raj Institutions; focused attention on Jal Jeevan Mission, relief disbursement, Kisan Credit Cards, schemes for farmers, universal coverage of beneficiaries under pension schemes, scholarships, efforts to eliminate the use of single use plastic, industrial development, ICDS and educational institutions.