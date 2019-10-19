LG Festive Campaign ‘Khwahishon Se Khushiyo Tak’ launched

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: With festive season around the corner, LG Electronics India has come up with unique concept of try and buy for its consumers.

At Wave Mall Jammu, LG India is displaying its complete air solution range including residential ACs Hot & Cold series, along with ceiling fan and air purifiers. “The consumers can visit this display zone and experience the live product demo. This activation is planned from October 18, 2019 and will go for three days,” Surjit Singh Manhas, Branch Manager Jammu, LG Electronics India said.

“LG India has also announced its festive campaign named ‘Khwahishon se KhushiyoTak’ aiming to offer consumers an opportunity to celebrate this festive season by availing exciting offers and incentives on the purchase of LG products. The offers are available across product categories in Home Appliances and Home Electronics segment and is valid till October 31, 2019,” he added.

Commenting on the auspicious season, Manhas said, “Festive season is that time of the year when consumers look at upgrading their home products with something new. We in LG wants to enable them with the informed call to make the right purchase decision well in advance. Also, with ‘Khwahishon se Khushiyo Tak’ offers, we want to bring an opportunity for the consumers to upgrade their home with LG products. This is a way for LG to bring smiles into the lives of its loyal consumers and be a part of their celebrations.”