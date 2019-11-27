LG directs DGP to secure shrines after Dargah set afire

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar/Jammu: Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday asked the police chief to strengthen security of shrines across the Union Territory following an attack on the Dargah of Mir Syed Mohammad Hamdani in Tral area of south Kashmir.

The Sufi shrine, adjacent to a local mosque at Kounsarbal (Krusbal) Mohalla in the Old Tral Township, was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants on the intervening night of November 25-26.

According to police, the structure was partially damaged and some window panes and matting were charred by the time the fire was put out.

Pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine here and prayed for peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the Union Territory. Murmu, who is the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), was accompanied by his wife, Smita Murmu, an official spokesperson said. Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB and Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi received the Lt Governor at the helipad.

During his brief visit, the LG went around the Shrine complex, interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about the facilities made available for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Murmu was briefed by the CEO of SMVDSB about the ongoing projects besides the arrangements being put in place to augment the facilities for the pilgrims.

Condemning the attack by calling it “cowardly”, the LG said such acts are designed to arouse passion among the people and hurt their sentiments but they will not be tolerated, an official spokesperson said.

He said that the perpetrators of the heinous act will not be spared and shall be brought to justice, he added.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, the spokesperson said.

Murmu has appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm and not get swayed by rumours.

The LG has further directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to strengthen the security of shrines across J&K. He has also asked the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir to take immediate measures to restore the vandalised Sufi shrine to its original pristine condition, the official said.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan has condemned the killings, saying, “This act has been carried out to deter the activities being carried out under the ambitious Back to Village Programme.” He said the Back to Village programme witnessed huge public participation on both the days i.e. on November 25 and November 26.

Div Com said that these activities will not stop us from carrying out developmental activities and this programme will go with full swing and the officers-deputed under the programme are helping people to get their undone works completed.

He further said that the culprits involved in this heinous crime will be brought to justice soon.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer along with SSP Awantipora, Tahir Saleem visited Tral where he assured of fast-track inquiry of Shrine incident which occurred during the intervening night of 25th and 26th November.

The Deputy Commissioner also held interaction with the members of Auqaf committee who apprised the DDC about the incident and demanded that the culprits are booked at an earliest.

On the occasion, SSP Awantipora informed the DDC that an FIR has been already launched and culprits will be booked soon.

The DDC thanked local Auqaf Committee for maintaining peace and harmony in the wake of the incident and assured that miscreants will be booked under law. He directed SSP Awantipora to pace up the inquiry so that perpetrators are strictly dealt with as per the law.

ADC Tral, Tehsildar Tral and other concerned were also present on the occasion.