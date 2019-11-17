LG approves 1.30 lakh pension cases under ISSS, NSAP

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Saturday approved over one lakh new pension cases of senior citizens, widows and physically challenged persons of the Union Territory, an official said.

The cases were approved under centrally-sponsored pension schemes — Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), he said.

The decision was taken in a high level meeting chaired by the LG to review the issue of pending pension cases in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said 6,12,950 beneficiaries are presently deriving benefit from the ISSS and the NSAP.

More than three lakh cases are pending with the department, he added.

Bringing 1.30 lakh persons in the ambit of these social security pension schemes will take the total number of beneficiaries to 7,42,950, Kumar said.

Murmu directed the Social Welfare Department to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the beneficiaries by the next financial year and to take up the matter with the Centre for the purpose.

He asked the department to direct its field functionaries to identify the poorest of poor beneficiaries and process their cases on a priority to ensure their coverage under these schemes, the spokesman said.

The LG also emphasised on inclusion of Panchayat representatives in the process of identification of beneficiaries so that all deserving persons avail Rs 1,000 monthly pension, he said.

He also directed that pension amount should be transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), after due authentication, into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries for greater transparency, the spokesman said.