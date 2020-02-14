LG announces Rs 2 lakh each to NoKs of deceased firemen

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday announced the financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh in favour of the Next of the Kin of the firemen who lost their life while controlling the fire that broke out in a building at Gole Puli, Talab Tillo , Jammu.

The brave firemen who lost their lives in the incident were Constable Vimal Raina, son of Manohar Krishan Raina of Janipur, Jammu posted in Roop Nagar Fire Station; Constable Mohd. Aslam, son of Mohd Din of Dral, Rajouri and Constable Rattan Lal, son of Tara Ram of Khanpur Pounichak, Jammu, both posted in Canal Road Fire Station.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan has expressed grief over the loss of lives of Fire Fighters and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, while praying for peace to the departed souls.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured Fire Fighters and also lauded their role and said fire fighters always remain on the forefront during rescue operations.