LG accepts resignation of Advisor to CM Kejriwal

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has accepted the resignation of V K Jain as the Advisor to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier this month, Jain had resigned from the post citing personal reasons and family commitment, days after he was questioned by the city police in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at Kejriwal’s residence.

“The Lt Governor is pleased to accept the resignation dated March 12, 2018 tendered by V K Jain, IAS (rtd) from the post of Advisor-cum-Consultant in the office of Chief Minister, Delhi,” an order of the services department, issued yesterday, said.

Sources said that Jain has decided to join the legal profession as an advocate.

He was appointed to the post in September last year, soon after he had retired as the CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The board is chaired by Kejriwal.

Prakash was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs during a meeting at the chief minister’s residence close to midnight on February 19.

Delhi Police had told a court that during interrogation, Jain had disclosed that AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan had allegedly surrounded the chief secretary and assaulted him. (PTI)