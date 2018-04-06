Letter to Mehbooba Mufti Chief Minister of J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

Madam Mehbooba Mufti,

We wish to remind your –good–self about the plight and miseries inflicted upon victim Kashmiri Pandit community for the last about three decades and we hope after your perusal of our submission, you would please invite your attention towards our genuine issues and demands, as highlighted below as well as pending with State and central Govt. since long.

Madam, three lakhs and fifty thousand Kashmiri Pandits were forcibly pushed out of the Valley by separatist Muslim terrorists, trained in Pakistan and their agents in the Valley since the end of 1989–90. They have been forced to live the life of exiles in their own country, outside their “Kashyap Bhoomi”, by unleashing a systematic campaign of terror, murder, loot and arson. Genocide of Kashmiri Pandits has reached its climax with Muslim terrorism succeeding in ‘Cleansing’ the Valley of this ancient ethno-religious community.

Madam, with the completion of 29 years of our forced exile, this peace loving, culturally rich community with a history of more than 5,000 years, is still fighting a grim battle to save itself from becoming extinct as a distinct race and culture. we also suffered with strategies of separatists , terrorists and fundamentalists against us, which include;-

The extermination of Kashmiri Pandits( Hindus)

Subjecting Hindus to brutal torture to instill fear among them in order to achieve their submission.

To engineer a forced mass exodus of Hindus from the land of their ancestors and birth by way of issuing threatening letters, kidnappings and torture deaths on non-compliance of the terrorists’ dictates and ensuring the destruction of the secular and pluralistic character of the socio-political fabric of the Kashmiri Society.

Attacks, molestation, kidnappings, gang rapes of the women folk of the Hindus in order to instil fear and humiliation in them.

Destruction and burning of the residential houses of the Hindus who left their homes in look out for safety. Looting of their properties and appropriation of their business establishments to ensure that they do not return.

Attachment of their landed property.

Destruction of the social base of the Hindus by the desecration and destruction of their places of worship.

Appropriation of the property of the Hindu shrines and its attachment to Muslim religious endowments.

Madam, most unfortunately the J&K Government and Government of India have failed squarely to protect the Kashmiri Pandits against Islamic terrorism. Jammu and Kashmir being the only Muslim majority State in whole of India, the protection of minorities and their living peacefully, in their” Kashyap Bhoomi”, is crucial for India to remain as a Secular Democratic State. The Kashmiri Pandits (Hindus) exodus from Kashmir Valley is the crucial failure of Indian state to uphold its commitments to people of India as enshrined in Indian Constitution which provides right to live with dignity and honour to every citizen irrespective of caste, creed, religion or colour.

Madam, even leading International Human Rights Organisations like Amnesty International, Asia Watch and others have yet to take proper cognisance of the genocide perpetrated on Kashmiri Pandits. Their representatives have so far failed to assess the correct situation emerged at the hands of Pakistan and local separatists and other fundamentalist Muslims in the Valley, who forced KP community people to leave their homes and hearths and are now residing as refugees in camps in Jammu, Delhi and other parts of India for the last 29 years.The gradual extinction of this civilised community with an ancient culture is yet to shake the conscience of the world.

Madam, no body cried or helped when thousands of displaced persons of KP community has died in camps and elsewhere after their forced exodus from the Valley. They died of sun strokes, as most of them were used to cold climate of Kashmir and could not acclimatise to extremely hot temperatures in rest of India. Heart attacks and accidents which have been mainly attributed to extreme psychological trauma and mental pressures by the doctors. Gastroenteritis and typhoid epidemics, snake bites etc.

The cohesiveness of the displaced families has broken as they were to undergo diaspora for finding livelihood in various parts of country.

Madam, the whole displaced KP community,the original inhabitants of Kashmir, with a distinct culture is facing the threat of extinction after loosing its natural habitat ,when they have always been devoted to spiritual and academic pursuits. During their history of more than 5,000 years, they nurtured values of peace, co-existence and tolerance, but Alas! They have been deceived.

Madam, Kashmiri Pandits have contributed immensely to the evolution of human thought by contributing to almost all fields of creative human endeavour like literature, language, science and philosophy from times immemorial and importantly contributed for the peace, progress, development, education and other fields to the State of J&K as well as to the country on the whole,but Alas! the same community is ignored, isolated, marginalised, fractured in exile for the last 29 years.

Madam, inspite of repeated rejection of co-existence and pluralism by Muslim society for the last six hundred years and a fresh from last 29 years Kashmiri Pandit community has not given up its faith in these values. It has not reciprocated fanaticism with fanaticism and violence with violence.

In a world threatened with ethnic and religious strife where various parties have invariably resorted to violence and force, to further their claims, but Kashmiri Pandit community is the only example who has totally rejected the violence as a means to fulfill socio-political aspirations.

Madam, we and our innocent children have been murdered, we have been looted, ransacked, deceived by distress sale forceable occupation of our land, temples and other religious properties. We are forced to live in tented and rented accommodations just on meager relief assistance, our over–aged youths have reached to point of frustration for having financial crunch, our PM package female employees are un–heard, un–attended and totally cut off from their small children, old and ailing parents as well as from their life partners, just for the sake of their adjustment in Jammu areas, where they actually live at present.

Madam ,above mentioned plight and miseries faced by Kashmiri Pandit community, in exile for the last 29 years speaks in volume it self about the failures of State and central Govt. towards displaced Kashmiri Pandit community,which now needs immediate redressal.

Madam, this hapless community hopes that you now being the Chief Minister of J&K State, would take the problems, plights and genuine demands of this victim un–heard community seriously, with a sincere commitment to redress our problems and declare a policy of one place settlement of Kashmiri Pandits at the “land of Kashyap” (Separate Kashyap Bhoomi) having writ of Indian Constitution and also steps to be taken to Indianise the situation in the Valley and debate and discussion to be started over merits and demerits of Article 370 in order to pave a way to abolish it in the interest of the State as well as the country. Also terms and conditions laid down in BJP–PDP Agenda of Alliance in respect of return of KPs to Valley may please be got deleted, which has been already rejected by the KP community in general and KPC in particular.

Madam, we hope for your serious consideration and attention towards our miserable plights and genuine demands.

Kundan Kashmiri, President KPC