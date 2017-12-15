Let’s drive away from stubbornness

Ms Yashu Jain

“Mommy and Daddy listen, if you don’t buy me an ‘I-Phone’ I will leave this house and won’t come back”. “If you don’t buy me a ‘KTM- bike’, I won’t get you a good result in exam. Mark my words”.

These are common statement of a teenager to their parents. Parents shocked, what to do? Whom to blame? How to deal with this situation.

No answer, parents in a fix. Pampered kids. Have to abide by their words as parents are afraid of losing them.

This is a burning issue among the adolescents. They are termed as ‘Stubborn kids’.

Now the question arises who is a stubborn person?

A stubborn person is someone who refuses to change his mind about an idea or an action that he/she is about to take. Such a person also refuses to give a clear reason for his/ her resistance. We all have the potential for stubborn tendencies, but in people with a strong fear of change, stubbornness can become a dominant pattern. So, it is a resistance to change but ‘Life is all about change’. Then we can say that stubbornness is a resistance to life itself! Such people generally express it by saying “No I won’t and you can’t make me do that” “It’s my life and it’s my choice”. So they will always deny the change – even if the change is positive and in their best interest.

Stubbornness is that personality trait in which a person is having dogged determination not to change one’s attitude or position or something, especially inspite of good reason to do so. The weak person enlist stubbornness as a way of coping with his/ her weakness.

As one observer puts in “Stubbornness is the strength of the weak”. The feeling is like that “If I am not stubborn, people will walk over me”. So, it feels like power to a weak but typically it is self defeating kind of power.

“It is just an illusion of power”. Talking about a stubborn child we can identify them when they throw tantrums, adapt mal-adaptive strategy to protect themselves and put the blame on other for their wrong deeds. They have misconceptions about themselves and life and others. They have a strong urge to be acknowledged and heard. So, they are often attention seekers, hyper active or A.D.H.D i.e Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Anger, frustration and impatience is clearly visible in a stubborn teenager. Even they have strong leadership quantities – they can be ‘bossy’.

Let us understand that why one behaves stubbornly in certain situations still there are people who are stubborn by nature. They are genetical and limited. But major cause is societal or influence of environment on the personality traits.

The first and foremost cause is Defending his/her ideas some people think that if people did not agree with them they become unimportant!

Those people identify themselves with their ideas and so feel that their identify is threatened when people don’t believe them. That’s why they always stick to their own views and ideas. They don’t stand anyone disagreeing with them.

Second cause can be termed as receiving Early Negative Experience- The early negative experience typically

consist of domestic instability or upheaval and the stress of having to suddenly put up with new situation .The situation causing upheaval could be beyond parents control such as constantly moving homes or parent having transferable jobs. Change imposed against will can cause unbearable stress.

Thirdly children behave is such a way To Protect Their False Ego – Ego, which hates to feel diminished, interprets the act of backing down as a feeling of failure. When people feel their ego is threated, they start self-doubting themselves like “If I am wrong I am lacking in value .If that person is right, she is better than me, she’ll feel she’s triumphed over me. “Consequently, they start thinking irrationally.

The most important cause is To Achieve Rewards-Sometimes a child may be stubborn only because he know that stubbornness helps him to get what he wants. For E.g :- A child may be reinforced or motivated to display stubbornness when she learns that stubbornness makes her parents comply with her desire and wants. She uses stubbornness as tool to get when she wants. This makes the child – “a spoil child”.

They hold on fiercely to their grudges- They refuse to ‘let go’ of some real or imagined insult of themselves .They behave like “I am going to make them pay for their act”. This is why stubborn people are often unable to give a clear reason or explanation for their refusals.

Next cause of their behavior is to Avoid Pain:- This can also be explained in context of parent – children relationship when parents are very controlling and possessive the child thinks that his/ her freedom is threatened . Therefore in later childhood or adolescent or we can say that in teen years they becomes stubborn to regain their freedom. They say “I am old enough to look after myself”! “I am a free bird”! “I do not want to listen to you”.

Role model can be another factor for their stubbornness – Parents are also one of the main reasons for stubbornness. Children are observers. They observe each and every details of their parents and imitate it. They observe the action and communication style of their parents and adopt them in their lifestyle. This is common in children at the age of ‘Four to eleven’ but may happen till adolescent years also.

There are many more reasons but the aforesaid reasons are the main cause of the stubbornness of a child.

Now they cry of the hour. How to handle it? What role parents have to play? How we are going to pacify a stubborn child? What remedial measure should be taken to overcome stubbornness?

Stubbornness can be handled carefully by being sympathetic, polite and friendly. Don’t keep pushing or insisting on your opinion, try to understand and try to be flexible learn to wait, it takes time to open “a close mind”.

Behaviour Modifcation technique:- Always appreciate a child when he/she does something good or constructive. Positive attitude towards them will mould their behavior listen to their side of story ‘May be they are right’. Every now and then make him feel that you are taking their opinion into consideration. Try to understand reason behind that person stubbornness and encourage him to speak honestly. Very important communicate with them “Don’t over- control or over power them”. This will take them back to their shell, Seek to understand. This will held them to introspect and rectify themselves.

Psychological Techniques:- There are various psychological techniques which can be used to modify the stubborn child like.

Play Therapy- As a parent you can play brain storming games, creative games with them like story cubes, block games, attention games, chess, mind games, UNO etc encourage them to play these games. Spend quality time with your child, Time given to your child will enhance your bonding and games will make them more stable, more cooperative, more attentive, more vigilant and will reduce their hyper activity disorder.

Psycho-Drama:- In this technique the child has to be encouraged to participate in spontaneous dramatisation, role playing and dramtic self-presentation to investigate and gain insight into their lives .It releases their pent up energies,Through self-analysis they can control their stubbornness.

Breathing Exercise:- As a parent you must teach your child to inhale slowly to a count of 5, pause for two- three counts and exhale in similar manner, every time he is

furious or in anger. Repeating this sequence will dissipate his anger and frustration and will lead to maximum

relaxation.

Develop a Feeling Vocabulary:- A child resorts to screaming, hitting, temper, throwing,crying, biting, kicking, throwing object when he’s upset. You can teach your child to exhibit his true emotions by teaching him words such as angry, furious upset, anxious, irritated etc. Learning these words will encourage him to convey his anger. For parent you be optimistic when their anger is relieved then talk to him and make him understand your point politely.

Enhance Their Creativity:- As a parent you should realise the hidden potentialities and capabilities of your child. Every child is blessed with some kind of capacities. Need is to realise it and then encourage it. Right brain training for kids stimulates creativity. Encourage them to develop some hobbies such as- dancing, singing, drawing, writing etc. He could draw out his anger and rip it to shreds.This will lighten his mood instantly without any physical aggression.

These techniques are helpful but when your determination as a parent changes, everything else will begin to move in the direction you desire. Go slow. This is a process. Learn to wait make your wishes clear in a non threatening way.

Discuss With Them. Discussion are always better then arguments. Discussions will encourage them to change their mind. And argument will again devoid them. Motivate them to accept change.

In the end I would like to quote:-

“Progress is impossible without change and those who cannot change their mind cannot change anything”

(The author is Astt Professor JK College of Education, Jammu)