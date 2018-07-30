Let’s change dynastic politics in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

Lateef Gabroo

I am soon going to be a Chartered Accountant and recently appointed as the Aam Aadmi Party District Head for Baramulla District of North Kashmir. My sole aim in accepting this position is to work to raise my State out of its low development status. For Jammu and Kashmir to be at the forefront of progress and prosperity, we need good leaders who will put the State’s interests first. I hope to find and work with such leaders who understand the importance of creating a good educational infrastructure as well as easily available and inexpensive healthcare. And that’s just to begin with.

So what drew me to AAP? I have spent the past few years in Delhi studying for my chartered accountancy credentials. I have seen firsthand that AAP is a party that works at the grassroots rather than grandiose level – a practical approach that’s way more meaningful to a regular citizen. AAP has a ‘people first’ policy that puts focus on making lives better. One only has to see the way Delhi’s Government schools have been transformed to institutions of excellence, Plus, the Mohalla clinics that have made healthcare accessible to one and all. There are so many initiatives that can be replicated successfully in Kashmir to make life better for my fellow Kashmiris.

Let me tell you something about my journey. I am a young (22 yr), educated and progressive Kashmiri born and brought up in Sopore, a small town in Baramulla. I have grown up viewing the seemingly hopeless downslide that has been my beloved State’s bane for so long now. As a kid I dreamed of becoming a businessman. By the time I was in class 7, I started realising that something was not quite right in my State, Jammu and Kashmir. Strikes, killings and assaults were occurring all over Kashmir. Sopore – once known as the Chhota London of Jammu and Kashmir – was being called Chhota Afghanistan for being the hub of Militants. A once happy and wealthy region was now in shambles. In 1993, Sopore’s market was burnt. Dozens lost their lives and hundreds were injured in the mayhem. If Sopore seems backward today, I would say, it probably owes it to that tragedy. In 2010, I was in class 9th, one of the most fearful years of my life. Across Kashmir, there was bloodshed, killings and numerous attacks. I thought that was life and that’s all it would ever be for me even though being the youngest meant I was shielded and protected from most unpleasant things that happened around. My 10th grades weren’t too good and I had to choose commerce in my senior secondary. I resolved to work hard and be among the top three students of my class. I topped commerce and stood third overall and for the first time in my life, I understood that nothing is impossible if one tries hard. My family also remained a confidence booster and encouraged me with every milestone I achieved. My self-doubts were gradually being replaced by self belief. I continued doing well in 11th,12th and conscious of the value of good education, I moved to Delhi with some school friends to join CA coaching.

As I began my CA coaching, I found that Kashmiri students though brilliant had something very crucial missing. I realised that due to exposure to horrifying events in Kashmir, we seemed like misfits since we did not gel with our classmates as easily as most people did. With time, we got better acquainted with people from different cities. Most importantly, we made friends with non-Muslims for the first time. It was a good experience because Sopore has negligible non-Muslim population.

Living in another city is an eye opener especially if it is far removed from your native town. You learn to observe and sometimes imitate what you see. It opens your eyes and mind to the possibility of doing things differently then you once believed was right or were taught was right. A new city, allows you the freedom to build a new you and in many ways, I believe, a better you. You get to rediscover yourself and redefine yourself too. You learn to accept that everyone is different and different people react and do things differently, it helps you rid yourself of bias and become more acceptable of views and ideas that are vastly different from yours. You learn to not just hear but listen to people. You realise there is beauty in difference, there is unity even in diversity, you gain a certain maturity that you might not otherwise have. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to study outside of this beautiful State of Kashmir, it has taught me far more than any textbook ever could about world and my fellow brethren. It helped me rid myself of certain bias and it has helped me love my nation and my people, more.Now I am beginning to understand why there might be deep unrest in Kashmir. I believe one of our problems is our political dynasty. To be honest, I was never quite aware of the political system prevailing in India. It was only when Lok Sabha elections drew near that the question “who to vote for” would haunt me since all around people would be discussing it. Despite avid differences with the BJPs ideology and rooting for another party to win, BJP still won. Four years later, we seem to be standing at the same door, but the question lies this time, with you, whom will you vote for? What do you want for this Kashmir, your Kashmir? What will you rely on, the old or will you vote for change? What do you envision for Kashmir, what has been or the promise for something better? Ask the right questions and you will find your answer! Kashmir’s fate lies in your vote and the choice is with you.

I have had the privilege to pursue CA and soon enough I will be one. While I am grateful for the opportunity and have enjoyed it thoroughly I can’t help but see how lacking Kashmir is in offering better education to its residents. I understood at the age of 18 that Kashmir needs a good political system, first and foremost. Now I want my fellow Kashmiris to understand the same.

When the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came in touch with me via a Facebook connection. They shared their ideology with me and it was much the same as mine. When I was invited to join AAP, I was thrilled, it was the happiest day of my life. Now as a member of AAP, I have decided to support AAP in Kashmir so that I can help to make education available to all, including poor Kashmiri students so that their parents don’t have to send them to another state, simply to pursue better education.

I see a hope for my State that’s neither in iron claws of the military nor in the dynastic politics that never seems to be still, in my State. I have understood: Jo na kar sake goli, voh kar sakti hai boli i.e. What guns can’t accomplish, words can. Be the change you want to see.

(The author is a student at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India)