LeT terrorist sent to 10-day NIA custody

Agency

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent an alleged Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir recently, to ten-day custody of the National Investigation Agency.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Amir Awan, was arrested by the Army on November 24 from Handwara area of North Kashmir during an intensive search launched after an encounter in the area on November 21 that had left three alleged Lashkar militants dead. One soldier was also killed during the encounter.

The accused was produced by the NIA before District Judge Poonam A Bamba and the agency sought his custodial interrogation till December 8, which was allowed by the court.

The matter was transferred to the NIA which registered a case on November 26 and took custody of the alleged terrorist.

During initial interrogation, he identified himself as Mohammed Amir Awan whose code in the Lashkar terror group was Abu Haamaz, the NIA said.

The accused told his interrogators that he hailed from Bardiya town near the port city of Karachi and was recruited and trained by the terror group.

He was pushed into the Kashmir valley from Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir for carrying out attacks on various important installations in the Valley, the agency said.