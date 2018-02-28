LeT terrorist killed in Kashmir

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist, believed to be from Pakistan, who was injured in a gunfight with security forces in north Kashmir’s Bandipora District on Monday, has succumbed to injuries, police said.

There was exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces in Bon Mollah village of Hajan in Bandipora District yesterday. After the firing stopped, a search was conducted, but no dead body was recovered, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. Later, it was learnt that one LeT terrorist was injured in the encounter and this morning police came to know about the death of the said militant, he said.

Since the body was already in the village, a request was made to the villagers to handover the body to police, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the body was buried amidst a procession led by some miscreants, he said.

The police are ascertaining the identity of the terrorist who is understood to be not a local, the spokesman said, adding necessary legal action has also been initiated against the people who led the protest and instigated the public.