LeT terrorist held, body of another recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Security forces on Friday arrested a Pakistani terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from a forest area in Kupwara district, while recovered the body of an unidentified terrorist killed Keran sector while trying to infiltrate, said an Army official.

“A Pakistani LeT terrorist was arrested during a joint search operation by the Army and the police in Magam area,” he said.

The official said that the arrested terrorist whose identity has not been disclosed, is being interrogated.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the same area on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, security forces on Friday recovered the body of an unidentified terrorist killed in an infiltration bid foiled by Army in Keran sector near the Line of Control on Wednesday.

The body of the terrorist was recovered during search operations, a police official said, adding, it was handed over to local Quqaf committee for last rites.

The security forces recovered one AK rifle, one UBGL, six UBGL grenades, three AK magazines and 126 rounds from the spot where the body of the terrorists was found, the official said. One soldier was also killed while foiling the infiltration bid and two other soldiers sustained injuries.