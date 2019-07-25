LeT terrorist carrying Rs 5-lakh reward arrested in Doda

state times news Jammu: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh was arrested in a joint operation in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday, police said. Jamal-ud-din Gujjar, alias Abu Bakar, was arrested from Phagsoo forest in Thathri area in a joint operation of the police and the 26 Rashtriya Rifles following reliable information on the movement of terrorists, an official spokesman said.
An AK-47 rifle and a magazine were recovered from Gujjar, who was operating in Kishtwar for the last one year, he said.
Gujjar’s arrest is a major breakthrough in view of the recent targeted killings in the district, the official said.
