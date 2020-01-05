LeT terrorist arrested in Srinagar; 10 HM ‘OGWs’ booked in Kishtwar

Teenager injured as ultras hurl grenade on CRPF personnel

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, wanted for his role in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, was arrested from a hospital here on Saturday, police said.

Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city, a police official said.

According to police sources, Dar had come to the hospital for treatment, along with some of his aides who managed to give police the slip. Efforts are on to nab his aides, the sources said.

A police spokesman said arms, ammunition and incriminating material have been recovered from his possession.

Terming the arrest of Dar as a “major breakthrough”, the spokesman said he was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and had been active since 2014.

“He was arrested on a credible input. He was wanted by law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities,” the spokesman said.

As per police investigations, the spokesman said, he was part of a terror group operating in village Kullan in Ganderbal district and had sustained injuries in an encounter in Kullan in which a Pakistani terrorist identified as Khalid alias “Zargam” was killed last year.

“According to police records, he is a close associate of proscribed LeT commander Saleem Parray alias Billa and is involved in several terror attacks. He has been part of terror groups responsible for planning and executing several terror attacks on security establishments in the area. He was also involved in several cases of civilian atrocities,” the spokesman said.

He said 10 cases have been registered against him in Hajin in Bandipora and in Gund in Ganderbal since 2014.

In a related development, Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case against 10 ‘Over Ground Workers’ (OGWs) of top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin alias “Jehangir Saroori”, who has been active in Kishtwar district for the past three decades, a senior police official said.

“We have identified 10 persons who are providing support to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Jehangir Saroori and registered a case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Harmeet Singh Mehta said.

He said the FIR was lodged at Dachan police station and efforts were being made to nab the accused.

They were allegedly involved in providing logistical support, finance, transport and working as porters for the terrorist, the officer said.

Saroori, the longest surviving terrorist who joined Hizbul Mujahideen in early 1990s, has evaded arrest and is hiding in the forests in Kishtwar.

He emerged as the brain behind the revival of terrorism in the district in 2018 after it was declared terrorism-free about a decade ago.

On October 23 last year, the police in Kishtwar announced a bounty of Rs 30 lakh on the head of Saroori and two of his associates — Riyaz Ahmad alias “Hazari” and Mudassir Hussain.

The reward on the heads of the three terrorists was announced through posters pasted at different places in the hilly district, which was rocked by a series of terrorist-related incidents, including the killing of a senior BJP leader and an RSS functionary, since November 2018.

On September 28 last year, security forces achieved a major breakthrough against the terrorists active in the district when they killed three ultras, including Osama Bin Javed, wanted in connection with the targeted killings, in an encounter in nearby Ramban district while they were fleeing an offensive which saw over a dozen Hizbul Mujahideen members and overground workers arrested and several of their hideouts busted.

Senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were killed outside their house in Kishtwar town on November 1, 2018, while RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO were killed in the district hospital on April 9, 2019.

Meanwhile, suspected terrorists hurled a grenade on CRPF personnel in Kawdara locality here, resulting in injuries to a 16-year-old boy, police said.

However, there was no injury to any CRPF personnel as the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, a police official said.

He said unidentified terrorists lobbed the grenade to target CRPF personnel posted in Kawdara locality of the interior area of the city in the afternoon, causing panic among the people.

A boy, who was moving on the road, received minor splinter injuries, when the grenade exploded, the official said.

Two private vehicles were damaged in the attack, he added.

The boy has been shifted to a hospital, the official said.

The area was immediately cordoned off to nab the terrorists involved in the attack, he said.

No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.