LeT terrorist arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested during a search operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.
Saddam Mir, a local affiliated with the proscribed outfit, was arrested in an overnight operation from a village in Sopore township of north Kashmir, a police official said.
He said some arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.
