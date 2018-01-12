LeT suspect took Pak money to fund Red Fort attack, Court told

Agency

New Delhi: An alleged LeT terrorist and a suspect in the 2000 Red Fort attack case, Bilal Ahmed Kawa, was on Thursday sent to 10-day police custody by a Delhi court.

The court took note of the allegation that Kawa had received Rs 29.5 lakh from Pakistan to fund the terror attack on the historic Red Fort on December 22, 2000.

Kawa was arrested on Wednesday in the national capital in a a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Gujarat Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS).

He was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat, who said there were “sufficient grounds” to grant his custody for interrogation.

The judge took on record the submission of the police that Kawa, suspected to have links with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), was a key conspirator in the terror strike.

“Accused has (played) the main role and participated in the offence by receiving money from Pakistan and other countries through hawala operators, which was used in the attack and other terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir conducted by LeT,” the judge noted.

The police told the trial court that Kawa, one of the conspirators in the attack, had been absconding for 17 years and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

“He is needed for thorough interrogation and details of his associates need to be extracted from him, which requires lot of time,” the police said.

It also said that the accused needed to be taken to Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and other places for investigation and apprehension of his associates.

Three people, including two Army jawans, were killed in the December 22, 2000 Red Fort attack.

While Kawa was on run, a trial court in October 2005, had awarded death sentence to Pakistan-based LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq, while two key conspirators — Nazir Ahmed Qasid and his son Farooq Ahmed Qasid — were awarded life imprisonment.