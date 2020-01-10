Let policies & strategies as regards handling J&K affairs be remodelled in 2020

After 151 days of issuance of CO 272 & CO 273 and passage of J&K Act 34 of 2019 mist has not cleared yet

By Daya Sagar

Surely one of the reasons that had been for advocating the need to take immediate reformative legal / legislative actions against the existence of erstwhile Art 35A (that had been so far taken as a valid article of the Constitution of India) was that some J&K specific political institutions had succeeded in presenting to the local people (particularly in Kashmir Valley) and many outside J&K the myth that in addition to Art-370 ‘Article 35A’ too was a symbolic seal fixed certifying that J&K was not a truthfully integral state of India, that is Bharat. Not simply that, even many of those who had been opposing the existence of Art 370 (Art 35A became a villain for them much later) have been, in a way, instead of pointedly working for demolishing the campaigns of those who had been using Art-370 like a ‘separatist’/ anti ‘Total accession tool’ had been also in a way helping ‘separatist’ cause by (i) calling J&K Constitution separate /independent / parallel of Constitution of India (where as even a ‘beginner’ if carefully / unbiasedly takes to the Preamble of J&K Constitution can easily place that it was /is nowhere that of a sovereign constitution like preamble of Constitution of India ) (ii) by naming the State flag as a flag rival & parallel to Indian National flag – Tricolour (where as the State Flag was only a symbolic flag of the pre-1947 freedom struggle as clearly laid down in 1952 Delhi Agreement existence of which has till date not been denied by no any Union government and as has been describe in Section -144 of J&K Constitution) (iii) by allowing naming Art 370 by people like Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah as the only link between India and Indian state of J&K and allowing some ‘Prime’ leaders from J&K (both Hindu and Muslim) as well from other Indian states to profess that Art-370 was incorporated in the Constitution of India because Maharaja Hari Singh had not merged his princely state with India after signing instrument of accession unlike other princes since he had not signed an ‘Instrument of Merger’ as had been signed by other princes in 1947 or thereafter after signing Instrument of Accession like it was also said on the floor of Rajya Sabha on 10-08-2016 by an elder non-Kashmiri leader from J&K who’s claimed ‘disclosures’ too had remained on the day uncontested by even the Union Government (where as Art 370 is the only article of the Constitution of India has been described as temporary article and no wisdom lies in any one inferring / imagining / professing that the ‘Elders’ while drafting COI had though called J&K an integral part of India in Art-1 still they had only temporarily ‘bridged ‘ J&K with India . Instead Art-370 was to be used / is to be used / has been used for performing better and better constitutional operations like could be done on case to case basis by all Articles of COI including Art238 meant for the erstwhile Class-B states in Independent India which was not mentioned as temporary article but is not there on date; and similarly there was no any separate Instrument of Merger that was required / drafted for signing by the princes of states with India; similarly only Instrument of Accession was the common document proposed & adopted to be signed by the princes before or after 15 August 1947 as regards India Dominion keeping in view that the constitution of free India was yet to be drafted and adopted.)Those calling Art-370 a bridge between India and J&K have never been meaningfully contested / counselled by any of the Indian leadership (including Union governments) even during the political ‘associations’ running from 2015 through 2018.Even after 2013 some from national level political parties have gone to the extent of saying something like ” Art-370 hum Kashmirion ka hai, isko koyi hum se sheen nahinsakta, jis din koi sheenega, mein pehli hoongi jo bandook uthaoongi” but have still survived with ‘organisational status’.

This way many of the myths cultivated by some like that ‘Merger not done after accession’, ‘Article 370- a Bridge’, J&K acceding to India after “commitment was made to “Kashmiris for preserving local demography”, J&K having a ‘separate’ Constitution parallel to COI,J&K having a separate flag rival to Indian national flag and the like have/had become subjects of belief for many innocent subjects of J&K (more particularly in Kashmir valley).There had always been more of a need for ideological and social medication where as those in the Governments at Centre as well as holding the reins of political parties have been targeting their energies as regards handling J&K affairs more and more in power politics. Let the policies & strategies as regards handling J&K affairs be remodelled in 2020 focussing on ideological and social medication which is a must need of the day for executing the mission peace and economic stability in UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

( Daya Sagar is a Sr Journalist & analyst of J&K Affairs can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com)