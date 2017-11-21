LeT may target Leh Air Base, security beefed up

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Following fresh intelligence reports about the possibility of a revenge strike by a suicide squad of Lashkar-e Toiba (LeT) terrorist outfit, security has been stepped up at Leh airport.

Highly placed sources maintained that intelligence agencies have intercepted a message from across the handlers of terror operatives directing their cadres in Kashmir to target an airbase in Leh.

So far Ladakh region has remained terror free but according to these intel reports a meeting was also held in Kashmir few weeks ago where a plan was readied to target crucial Leh airbase, used both by the civilian authorities and military for its operations.

The security apparatus in and around the Leh air base has been beefed up further following these reports which claimed LeT cadre may target it from multiple directions to take revenge against the wiping out of Lashkar leadership from Kashmir Valley.