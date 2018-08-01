Let heart be your fuse

Share Share 0 Share 0

When our souls don’t connect with nature, we suffer; our work is to bring truth and love forward in all aspects of our life, writes James Anderson.

Life is a long passage home, to what we are in essence. This essence is our Truth, the source that seeks expression. This Truth is our very soul and each of us has our unique way of manifesting it. Many will negotiate several twists and turns and only a few will reach their destination in a clear, straight line. The bar is our nature because in this process, soul and nature are at constant play with one another. It is an intriguing game of hide and seek. At ground level though, it seems anything but a game and when the two don’t connect, the result brings immeasurable suffering. This indeed is why most of humanity lives in such darkness.

The nature of humanity is riddled with ego and repeatedly shadows the radiance of the soul. Soul is the embodiment of Truth that permeates everything, which is involved in every cell of our body and seeks only revelation. It strives to manifest in our life in the fullest possible way. However, our nature throttles it and so the work of transformation is to cleanse, and then ultimately,divinise the different parts. Its destination is to make soul and nature one so we can rediscover our innate divinity in complete totality. So why not let the heart be your fuse? In my eyes, there is no more perfect catalyst for this change. Agreed, we are not all alike and much depends on the leanings of our individual nature, but I find it an ideal starting point for this essential work. The heart is but one ingredient in our nature and it is far from perfect. If the heart is to lead the way, it certainly needs our attention too. Impregnated with duality, it symbolises the extremes of our divided and crowded nature. The heart mirrors the polarities of man’s facade and is also prone to adverse influences. Observe how quickly love turns into hate! The heart needs refining to raise man above all this.

Deep down, though, it yearns for this clasp of the soul. The Mother once said that the heart has wings! No part of our nature offers more freedom than the heart. At its summit there can be no more perfect funnel for the outpouring of rapture and love. Love is innate but the heart gives the force expression because this is its true role. Located at the mouth of a secret and luminous cave, it is the ideal gateway to our true nature. It catches glimpses of the godhead within and these intimations percolate throughout the being. It understands better than the mind the ultimate solution to the human condition and is more ready to bow down to her sovereign Lord. It is less pretentious than the mind and a pure heart is always humble.

So if soul and nature are to be fused, I call upon the heart. This is my lever and it has the capacity to illumine the whole being. I find that my entire rhythm responds to the heart’s tune. If mournful and dull, heaviness sinks to the bottom of my toes.