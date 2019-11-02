Lesson for BJP

Dear Editor,

In euphoria or in pious faith, the BJP was hoping for a great win in Haryana and was sanguine about Maharashtra. And why not, its funds match the total of all other seven major parties. It found great utility in investigating Opposition leaders to sharpen its propaganda for the election season. For better poll prospects, it embraced without a flinch tainted men from rivals. Hyper-nationalism was appropriated without compunction, not so much for the nation as for the party. The BJP had blind faith in tools that were useful thus far, till an adrift economy trapped it in low tide. The Assembly results are a pointer that the BJP can no longer evade the challenges of a sluggish economy. The added nlesson in Maharashtra is that you either keep arrogance or allies, not both.

R Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai.