Less serious efforts have been made by GOI for undoing myths about J&K being ‘Total’ India

BY DAYA SAGAR

The prime indicators that could be used for fixing the reasons for the unending socio-political turmoil in J&K (Valley in particular), the inter- regional and inter-religious instability and the administrative as well as economic confusions in what the people of erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir have been living even after October 1947 accession of J&K with India Dominion (independent Democratic Republic of India) possibly could be/are:

(1). Indian leadership that mattered from power arenas as well as outside power arena had been keeping and is still keeping focus on Kashmir Valley only wherein after October 1947 the percentage of local non-Muslims had fallen to less than even 3% on date inspite of having remained in ‘priority’.

(2.) Even those people who were not for Pakistan or two nation theory did sense the weaknesses of Indian leadership / governments that appeared confused even as regards J&K being ‘total’ India (many leaders could be found even in 2019 seeing 1947 PoJK J&K as an integral part of India more in terms of 22 Feb 1994 Parliament resolution and not in terms of Art-1 of Constitution of India where as the 1994 Parliament only reiterated that J&K is an integral part of India and what Parliament resolved was that Pakistan must vacate POJK) did use the Muslim majority character of Kashmir Valley in particular and J&K in general for their own personal political ambitions in a way selling and establishing the theory that although J&K was a Muslim majority state it was only for the reasons that people of “Kashmir Valley” still decided to accede to India dominion rejecting Pakistan since the then Indian leadership/ government made some special promises to Kashmiris. Indian leadership too have more talked of Kashmiri (Valley) aspirations (rarely talked of J&K aspirations) and has been seeing J&K more in Kashmir valley even after 2015 with Delhi expressing need for “winning” the hearts of “Kashmiris”. The first victims of the communal ill designs of Pakistan, the 1947 displaced families of State Subjects of J&K from the areas occupied by Pakistan, who belonged more to areas outside Kashmir valley and almost are staying outside Kashmir valley have not been heard / taken care of their needs that truthfully even after 2015.

(3). The way J&K people and affairs were handled by Indian leaderships after 1947, those people who were against J&K going with India dominion since they believed in the religion based two nation theory (even having primitive mandate for influencing the decisions to be taken like that of Accession in the light of Indian Independence Act 1947 to either dominion by the Prince of a Indian native state) got encouraged worth spreading their tentacles (like Hurriyat, People’s Conference , JKLF etc ) since they have been receiving extra attention of New Delhi. In other words Indian leadership / Government of India ( GOI) have not been able to draw a clear line between the separatist and mainstream ideologies like the Self-Rule proposals / doctrine of PDP had all along been seen as a mainstream ideology by the national-level political parties of India as being within the frame work of Constitution of India even when it talks of joint control of India and Pakistan on certain affairs concerning J&K; {To quote (i) Clause-77 of PDP’s Self Rule Framework for Resolution says, “The Regional Council of Greater Jammu and Kashmir will have 50 members. The respective state assemblies of J&K and Pakistan Administered Kashmir shall elect 40 members. The remaining 10 members will be nominated, five each, by the Governments of India and Pakistan (ii) Clause -58 demands Autonomy for J&K from Indian nation state.} Some innocent people in Kashmir Valley (J&K) if get carried by the separatist ideologies under such type of environment how could they be tagged with ‘anti-national’ labels (from Indian point of view)?.

Whenever effort has been made to understand the J&K affairs Government of India has always tried to find solution with the help of messages and suggestions emerging from the politicians, administrators, thinkers, historians and community leaders mostly belonging to Kashmir valley. Very less efforts have been made even by Government of India for undoing doing the myths about the relationship of J&K with India and ‘special’ claims of some Kashmiri valley leadership about contributions of Kashmiris (residents of Kashmir valley) making it possible for J&K acceding to India in 1947 where as it was only the then Prince (Maharaja) of J&K who could take the decision in terms of Indian Independence Act 1947 who had not been able to take any decision by 15th August 1947 and it was done only in the last week of October 1947 after Pakistan openly in the guise of ‘Tribals” attacked the borders of J&K where State Forces were too little to stand against the aggression making Maharaja Hari Singh sign the Instrument of Accession with India of common draft as was signed by other princely states with India. Why had not the Maharaja acceded with India or Pakistan or taken some other decision as Maharaja Hari Singh had also tried to explain to Lord Mountbatten (GGOI) have only some academic value (but no technical ) that is no way of any valid legal relevance and geographical conditions that existed since what would have been the fate of the State after accession and the Prince becoming a common citizen was for the concerned dominion to see.

These are a few quotes to take some feel how the doubts, controversies and myths about J&K being ‘total’ India focusing on J&K’s 1947 accession with India have been allowed to survive all these years. It is only with regard to J&K that the need for observing the Accession Day is felt even after more than 70 years whereas in no other Indian state the day is even casually talked about. What signal such things send to outside world could be well understood.

No one should be allowed to use the proceedings of Indian Parliament as of August 2019 for throwing political challenges on opponents, rather need is to work with patience and calmness so as make the locals receive the real facts of matter. No one from within or outside has to be any more given “time and space” to further water any myths like J&K being already not ‘true’ India. Of course effort have to be made to understand the J&K affairs with the help of messages and suggestions emerging from the politicians, administrators, thinkers , historians, victims of Pakistani invasions (1947 POJK DPs) and community leaders outside Kashmir valley too.

*( Daya Sagar is a Sr Journalist and leading scribe on J&K affairs can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com)