Less serious efforts have been made by GOI for undoing myths about J&K being ‘Total’ India

BY DAYA SAGARThe prime indicators that could be used for fixing the reasons for the unending socio-political turmoil in J&K (Valley in particular), the inter- regional and inter-religious instability and the administrative as well as economic confusions in what the people of erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir have been living even after October 1947 accession of J&K with India Dominion (independent Democratic Republic of India) possibly could be/are: (1). Indian leadership that mattered from power arenas as well as outside power arena had been keeping and is still keeping focus on Kashmir Valley only wherein after October 1947 the percentage of local non-Muslims had fallen to less than even 3% on date inspite of having remained in ‘priority’. (2.) Even those people who were not for Pakistan or two nation theory did sense the weaknesses of Indian leadership / governments that appeared confused even as regards J&K being ‘total’ India (many leaders could be found even in 2019 seeing 1947 PoJK J&K as an integral part of India more in terms of 22 Feb 1994 Parliament resolution and not in terms of Art-1 of Constitution of India where as the 1994 Parliament only reiterated that J&K is an integral part of India and what Parliament resolved was that Pakistan must vacate POJK) did use the Muslim majority character of Kashmir Valley in particular and J&K in general for their own personal political ambitions in a way selling and establishing the theory that although J&K was a Muslim majority state it was only for the reasons that people of “Kashmir Valley” still decided to accede to India dominion rejecting Pakistan since the then Indian leadership/ government made some special promises to Kashmiris. Indian leadership too have more talked of Kashmiri (Valley) aspirations (rarely talked of J&K aspirations) and has been seeing J&K more in Kashmir valley even after 2015 with Delhi expressing need for “winning” the hearts of “Kashmiris”. The first victims of the communal ill designs of Pakistan, the 1947 displaced families of State Subjects of J&K from the areas occupied by Pakistan, who belonged more to areas outside Kashmir valley and almost are staying outside Kashmir valley have not been heard / taken care of their needs that truthfully even after 2015. (3). The way J&K people and affairs were handled by Indian leaderships after 1947, those people who were against J&K going with India dominion since they believed in the religion based two nation theory (even having primitive mandate for influencing the decisions to be taken like that of Accession in the light of Indian Independence Act 1947 to either dominion by the Prince of a Indian native state) got encouraged worth spreading their tentacles (like Hurriyat, People’s Conference , JKLF etc ) since they have been receiving extra attention of New Delhi. In other words Indian leadership / Government of India ( GOI) have not been able to draw a clear line between the separatist and mainstream ideologies like the Self-Rule proposals / doctrine of PDP had all along been seen as a mainstream ideology by the national-level political parties of India as being within the frame work of Constitution of India even when it talks of joint control of India and Pakistan on certain affairs concerning J&K; {To quote (i) Clause-77 of PDP’s Self Rule Framework for Resolution says, “The Regional Council of Greater Jammu and Kashmir will have 50 members. The respective state assemblies of J&K and Pakistan Administered Kashmir shall elect 40 members. The remaining 10 members will be nominated, five each, by the Governments of India and Pakistan (ii) Clause -58 demands Autonomy for J&K from Indian nation state.} Some innocent people in Kashmir Valley (J&K) if get carried by the separatist ideologies under such type of environment how could they be tagged with ‘anti-national’ labels (from Indian point of view)?.
