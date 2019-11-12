Leopard kills man

STATE
TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: A
leopard killed a man in Kathua district on Monday.
As per the details, Parshotam Kumar, son of
Mohinder Kumar, resident of Makobal, Ramkote was mauled by a leopard as a
result he died on the spot. Later, locals on seeing his body informed the
police which shifted it to
mortuary.
