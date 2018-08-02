Leonardo DiCaprio invests in eco-friendly shoe brand

Share Share 0 Share 0

Los Angeles: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has invested in sustainable footwear brand Allbirds.

The 43-year-old actor shared the news on Twitter but did not disclosed the amount he invested in the company.

“Proud to be an investor in @Allbirds, a company dedicated to creating a more sustainable future by developing new materials and serving as a model for the footwear industry,” DiCaprio wrote.

The company was founded in 2016 and is popular for it use of merino wool from New Zealand to make its shoes, along with water-conserving tree fibers and recycled bottles and cardboard.

The brand’s latest launch is a USD 35 flip-flop made from renewable sugarcane rather than the usual plastic foam.

The actor is known for his advocacy for global environmental issues and has often supported endeavours in support of the cause. He has been a part of green documentaries such as “A Plastic Ocean”, “Before the Flood”, “The Ivory Game”, “Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret” and others. (PTI)