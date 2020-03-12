Leh to host Int’l Yoga Day’s main event, Modi to attend

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Leh, the capital of the Union territory of Ladakh will be the venue for the main event for International Yoga Day on June 21 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it, AYUSH Ministry officials said on Wednesday.

Modi is expected to perform yoga asanas based on the Common Yoga Protocol. The event is likely to be attended by 15,000 to 20,000 people.

“The event of IDY 2020 promises to be unique and different since such a large congregation for yoga will be taking place in a high altitude location like Leh for the first time,” Ayush Minister Shripad Naik said.

Industry bodies like CII, FICCI, Institute of Company Secretary and educational bodies like CBSE, NCERT, UGC and DAV have already prepared programmes for June 21.

Last year the event was held in Ranchi.

The AYUSH ministry, which is the nodal body to oversee the annual celebrations, has organised several programmes since the inception of International Yoga Day in 2015.

In Delhi, the main event will be held at Rajpath and it will be organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) along with the ministry.