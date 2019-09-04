Leh gets Police Check Posts at Spangmik, Shayok

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: To strengthen the police establishment and for the convenience of the public and tourists, Police Check Post Spangmik (Pangong) and Police Check Post Shayok was inaugurated on Tuesday by SSP Leh Sargun Shukla in presence of DySP Hq Leh Ishtyaq A Kacho and Incharge Police Post Tangse, SI Lobzang Jambal . At both the locations , Sargun Shukla, held public meetings with the local respectables where she listened to the grievances and assured them their early redressal. Moreover ,she enjoined upon the camp owners at Spangmik to keep medical emergency equipments at readiness .

SSP Leh reiterated that these newly inaugurated Police Check Posts have been created for the safety and convenience of the locals and sought their cooperation in reporting of any kind of crime and any other issue to these Police Check Posts.

SSP Leh also presented the traditional Khataks to the respectables of these two areas for their cooperation and support presenting one of the finest examples of a healthy police- public relationship.