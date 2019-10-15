Leh Congress submits proposals for constitutional safeguards in UT Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Congress’ Leh unit submitted a 10-point proposal to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh to be forwarded to the Government India for consideration to strengthen the newly created Union Territory of Ladakh with constitutional safeguards.

A delegation of District Congress Committee Leh, led by its President Tsering Namgyal called on the CEC LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal and submitted the proposals.

For last few weeks, a Consultative Committee under the chairmanship of CEC LAHDC, Leh has been working on a draft proposal from Ladakh to be placed before the Government of India before official announcement of UT on October 31.

Congress demanded that in the Union Territory of Ladakh, both districts Leh and Kargil should be provided constitutional protection under Sixth schedule of Constitution to fulfill economic, educational and linguistic aspirations besides preserving land-rights, socio-cultural and ethnic identity of Tribal people of Ladakh.

Taking a strong stand against any possible mining in Ladakh, Congress argued, “Ladakh is the only region in India which falls under Trans-Himalayan range with a unique and highly fragile eco-system. Ladakh being one of the last bastions of fast receding Himalayan glaciers with a fragile biodiversity, having unique and endangered pool of wildlife and flora, should be kept away from mining. Any type of mining in Ladakh Himalayas must not be allowed and should be restricted at all costs.” Congress cautioned that it will lead to huge environmental consequences which cannot be compensated with whatever amount of employment or economic benefits it might provide to people.

The proposal suggested that investment in healthcare, agricultural & horticulture products, food packaging, institutes for specialised learning, solar power and other eco-friendly areas may be permitted with land being given on lease for a suitable period of time on lines of the rules being governed in Sikkim. “Investment in Tourism industry by large chain of hotels / State Tourism Development Corporations / Multinational Transport Operators and other players will lead to direct competition with local suppliers and could probably create a situation of confrontation,” Congress said while advocating for the cause of local travel trade operators.

Besides several other issues, Leh Congress also proposed that both the Councils of Ladakh be empowered to carry out necessary executive, administrative and financial activities in the two districts of UT Ladakh.