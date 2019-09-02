Leh-based defence research institute ropes in NGOs to popularise cultivation of herb PM referred to

Agency

Leh/New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to medicinal herb ‘Solo’ during a speech, the Leh-based Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) has roped in a number of NGOs to popularise its cultivation in Ladakh.

Locally called ‘Solo’, Rhodiola is found in the icy heights of Ladakh and is known for its properties that help high-altitude acclimatisation.

“In Ladakh, Solo is found near high passes such as Khardungla and Changla — at a height of 16,000-18,000 feet. It has anti-fatigue and radio-protecting abilities. It can also restore memory and cure certain types of cancer. These properties make it a wonder plant,” DIHAR director O P Chaurasiya said.

“Its leaves are edible and the locals eat it with curd. The dish is called ‘Tantur’,” he said.

DIHAR, the world’s highest agro-animal research laboratory, has been conducting research on the medicinal plant for decades.

Ladakh’s traditional medicine practitioners, called “Amchi”, have been using ‘Solo’ to increase oxygen-carrying capacity of lungs and cure lung diseases for a long time. Still, farmers are yet to take up its cultivation at a large scale, he said. “We have roped in NGOs to popularise its cultivation. We are also in talks with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, the forest department and the institutes of Sowa-Rigpa for its in-situ conservation,” Chaurasiya said.

“The NGOs will talk to farmers, make them aware of the benefits of growing ‘Solo’. They need to be assured that their investment will not go waste. It took us around 20 years to convince farmers to cultivate sea buckthorn, a medicinal plant, which has increased their incomes by five times,” he said.

With the Prime Minister mentioning it during a speech on the revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, DIHAR hopes farmers will be encouraged to take up its cultivation, according to Chaurasiya.

During his speech, Prime Minister had said, “In Ladakh, a plant known as Solo, it is a life-saver for those living in high altitudes, it has vast medical properties. Should such things be sold worldwide or not? Countless such plants and herbs can be found all over the region. They will be identified and marketed, people and farmers will benefit directly.”