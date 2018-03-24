Legislators; CEC, LAHDC, Leh meet Mehbooba

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Several legislators on Friday met the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti here and apprised her about the developmental pace in their constituencies. They sought fixing of many problems coming in the way of efficient execution of developmental projects and welfare schemes in their areas.

The legislators who met the Chief Minister included Asgar Karbalai, Vikar Rasool, Muhammad Khalil, D S Parihar, Raja Manzoor, Noor Muhammad Sheikh, Choudhary Qamar Hussain and Surinder Choudhary.

The Chief Minister assured the legislators to look into the issues raised by them in a time bound manner.

A deputation of All India JK Bank Officers Association also met the Chief Minister and sought redressal of many of their issues.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC, Leh, Dorjay Mutup also met the Chief Minister and raised many issues including enhancement in annual plan allocation, early start of work on PMDP projects in the region, filling up of vacant posts and creation of Arabic and Bodhi teacher posts in the district and development of tourist infrastructure to attract more tourists.

Minister for Cooperatives and Ladakh Affairs, Chering Dorjay was also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister assured the CEC to look into the issues raised by him.